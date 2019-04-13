Shaheed Udham Singh who single handed avenged the Jallianwala Bagh carnage

Source: Shivnath Jha





After the bloodbath of Jallianwala Bagh on the day of Baisakhi on 13 th April 1919 when General Dyer ordered his soldiers to fire on unarmed innocent civilians killing at least 1,000 men, women and children, his actions were endorsed by Michael O’Dwyer, lieutenant governor of British Punjab. Sardar Udham Singh, a young man who was witness to the carnage at Jallianwala Bagh in 1919 swore that he would avenge the massacre of his countrymen. SBS Hindi has spoken to Jagga Singh who is one of the descendants of Shaheed Udham Singh. Have we forgotten the sacrifice and life of Udham Singh? Some of his descendants like Jagga Singh and his father Jeet Singh work as daily wage labourers.





Shaheed Udham Singh was born in Punjab in Sunam village in 1899. He held lieutenant governor of British Punjab Michael O’Dwyer responsible for this heinous act because O’Dwyer had responded to a telegram from General Dyer saying he had taken the right action.





Udham Singh was orphaned at a young age and along with his brother Mukta Singh, he was brought up in the Khalsa orphanage in Amritsar. Soon his brother Mukta Singh too left the world. Udham Singh joined the Ghadar Party and sincerely pursued his education. He never forgot the carnage he had witnessed at Jallianwala Bagh as a young man and his oath to take revenge.





Udham Singh travelled to various countries and finally reached London. On 13 th March 1940, he boldly entered a conference of the Royal Asian Society taking place at the Caxton Hall in London where Michael O’Dwyer was a speaker. Udham Singh hid a revolver with six bullets in a thick book by cutting out its inner pages in the shape of his revolver.





21 years after the Jallianwala Massacre Sardar Udham Singh fired two bullets at Michael ODwyer and shot him dead. Two other people were injured. Udham Singh did not flee from the scene or resist arrest.





The trial for murder lasted two days. the Daily Mirror reported on April 2, 1940, “Ready to die, says Indian… I am dying for my country.” During his trial, he made a statement, 'I don't care, I don't mind dying. What Is the use of waiting till you get old? This Is no good. You want to die when you are young. That is good, that Is what I am doing'. After a pause, he added: 'I am dying for my country'. “Down with British Imperialism in India and let us have peace.” He was found guilty of Michael O’Dwyer’s murder and executed in Pentonville Prison, London, on July 31, 1940.





In a letter from Brixton Prison of 30th March 1940, Udham Singh referred to Bhagat Singh and wrote, 'I never afraid of dying so soon I will be getting married with execution. I am not sorry as I am a soldier of my country it is since 10 years when my friend has left me behind and I am sure after my death I will see him as he is waiting for me it was 23rd and I hope they will hang me on the same date as he was.'





EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH Source: EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH





Some descendants of Shaheed Udham Singh feel, he did not receive the honour he deserved. A grandnephew from his sister’s side, Jagga Singh and his father Jeet Singh work as daily wage labourers. Speaking to SBS Hindi, Jagga Singh says, “Udham Singh was a very determined man. He liked taking up different identities. While our village of Sunam honours him, the rest of India seems to have forgotten him.”











Britain sent the remains of Udham Singh to Punjab on 31 st July 1974. His relatives feel he has been put in a corner of History and never accorded the status of a freedom fighter.



