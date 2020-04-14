Should coronavirus restrictions be eased soon?

Highlights Coronavirus infection curve in Australia is flattening

The strict social restrictions are designed to slow down the virus's spread

Moving to COVID 19 elimination strategy would mean more social restrictions rather than a relaxation of them.

The Federal Government says it is "actively planning the road out" of COVID-19 restrictions.





Easter travel was only 13 per cent of its usual levels throughout the country, which has helped contribute to reduced rates of new infections - the so-called flattening of the curve.





So, is lifting restrictions in the near future a possibility?





Adjunct Professor Bill Bowtell from the University of New South Wales believes not.





I understand entirely that people want to believe it's over, or that it's at the end. But it's not. We've let it in, we've got six and a half thousand cases, we've got a regrettable number of deaths. And if we relax vigilance and we just declare that it's all over, or looking good, that would be the greatest single piece of good news you could give to the virus.

The strict social restrictions are designed to slow down the virus's spread, rather than totally eliminate it.





Social distancing and restrictions on gatherings have had a serious, positive effect on case numbers, while the halt on international travel - and therefore imported cases of COVID-19 - is also being reflected in the lessening case numbers.





The World Health Organisation has urged countries to take a measured approach and to closely monitor outcomes and make adjustments before moving to each next step of easing restrictions.





With so many countries at different stages of dealing with COVID-19, it's hard to know which are taking the best approach.





And Professor Bowtell cautions against thinking Australia's own COVID-19 journey has a beginning, a middle, and an end.





“People should be under no illusion that this is a story that has a beginning, a middle, and a happy ending, necessarily. That can only come if, and when, there is a vaccine developed for that. And that's a big if.”





