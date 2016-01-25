SBS Hindi

Should the Australian flag be changed?

Australian flag depicted on an Australian Defence Force uniform

Australian flag depicted on an Australian Defence Force uniform Source: AAP

Published 25 January 2016 at 4:51pm, updated 25 January 2016 at 8:53pm
By Amit Sarwal
Available in other languages

Should the Australian flag be changed? - it's a subject that can trigger furious disagreement among people.

Western Sydney University's (WSU) Dr Benjamin Jones is conducting research to find out opinions and attitudes towards the Australian flag. Participants in the WSU flag survey have until Australia Day (Jan 26) to finalise their selection.

 

 

 

