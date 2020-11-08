Significance and History of NAIDOC

Australia celebrates the NAIDOC week from 8th November to 15th November this year due to the COVID 19, usually this celebration takes place in the month of July every year. It is important for all Australians to understand and appreciate the culture of the First Peoples, in order to keep it alive.





NAIDOC is an acronym for the National Aboriginal and Islander Day Observance Committee.

This week is a celebration of Indigenous Culture and all that if offers to this diverse land.

The week provides a great opportunity to participate in a range of activities and to support your local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.

Asha Bhat is the Chief Executive Officer for the Southern Aboriginal Corporation in Albany WA and she says, "NAIDOC celebrations have been ongoing since the 1940s and have grown significantly over the decades. Initially a week of mourning, it has become one of the biggest commemorations of Indigenous history and triumph. Today we celebrate Indigenous culture for its colourful array of languages, arts, dance and music, and for all it has to offer our diverse Australian landscape."





Asha Bhatt advises, "The theme for NAIDOC Week this year is 'Always Was, Always Will Be' and recognises that First Nations people have occupied and cared for this continent for over 65,000 years. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are spiritually and culturally connected to this country, their collective adaptation and intimate knowledge of Country has enabled them to endure climate change, catastrophic droughts, and rising sea levels."





National NAIDOC Week (8 – 15 Nov 2020) celebrates the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Join SBS and NITV for a full slate of NAIDOC Week content . For more information about NAIDOC Week or this year’s theme, head to the official NAIDOC Week website . #NAIDOC2020 #AlwaysWasAlwaysWillBe















