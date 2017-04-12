SBS Hindi

Significance of Rudraksha

SBS Hindi

Rudraksha Beads

Rudraksha Beads Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 April 2017 at 1:16pm, updated 5 May 2017 at 4:40pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

The Rudraksha seeds hold a very significant place in India's Cultural and Spiritual traditions. The Rudraksha seeds are worn mainly by Holy men and hermits but other every day kind of people also wear them around the neck or as a bracelet. The Rudraksha seeds have medicinal properties and clear the atmosphere of negative and harmful energies. Writer: Vijay Jayara, Presenter: Kumud Merani. Tune in to hear more... Disclaimer: This podcast is for your information only. Medical properties of rudraksh can not be used for treatment. Please consult a doctor for treatment.

Published 12 April 2017 at 1:16pm, updated 5 May 2017 at 4:40pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Disclaimer: This podcast is for your information only. Medical properties of rudraksh can not be used for treatment. Please consult a doctor for treatment.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023