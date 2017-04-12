Significance of Rudraksha

Disclaimer: This podcast is for your information only. Medical properties of rudraksh can not be used for treatment. Please consult a doctor for treatment.
The Rudraksha seeds hold a very significant place in India's Cultural and Spiritual traditions. The Rudraksha seeds are worn mainly by Holy men and hermits but other every day kind of people also wear them around the neck or as a bracelet. The Rudraksha seeds have medicinal properties and clear the atmosphere of negative and harmful energies. Writer: Vijay Jayara, Presenter: Kumud Merani. Tune in to hear more... Disclaimer: This podcast is for your information only. Medical properties of rudraksh can not be used for treatment. Please consult a doctor for treatment.
