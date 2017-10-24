SBS Hindi

Small Business - Why do most businesses fail in their first few years ?

SBS Hindi

Art of Doing Business

Source: Sachin Sharma

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 October 2017 at 1:42pm, updated 24 October 2017 at 2:27pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Sachin Sharma, who has pledged to become Job Creator instead of Job seeker, talks about Art of doing business.

Published 24 October 2017 at 1:42pm, updated 24 October 2017 at 2:27pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
 Sydney based Sachin Sharma is founding President at International Federation of Indian Subcontinent Entrepreneurs. 

He says that the purpose of his life is to get inspiration and give inspiration. Following his passion for, he conducts workshops.

Speaking with SBS, Sachin Sharma says, " The need of time is to work for a business opportunity or an outlet so as to become an active contributor towards Australian Economy."

 

Sachin Sharma
Sachin Sharma Source: Sachin Sharma


 

Sachin believes that Small Business is the ultimate contributor one can make to the society  and a Sustainable and Profitable Business is vehicle for so many to fulfill their dreams.

He says that its a myth that mostly businesses fail in their first years of set up. He told that its because of people who start a business but don't fully understand and unable to sustain their passion for the same.

 

Closing Down Sale
More of these signs are appearing in a tough economy Source: Getty Images


 

 

He adds that this is the reason, he is devoting his time to educate and inspire people to get into the main force to build a strong Economy.



***

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023