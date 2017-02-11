So, who wants to star in a Bollywood-style film in Australia?

Dr Rachel Singh is a highly respected in the Indian community for her variety of skills.
She is a well-known Producer, Writer and Production Designer based in New Zealand.
Now, with over a decade of film and television production experience, including feature film distribution, Rachel’s vision is to unite the Indian-Australian and Indian-New Zealand film fraternity.
She was the first one to introduce Bollywood films into the main stream cinema network across New Zealand as a distributor.
Rachel migrated to New Zealand almost 23-years ago.
She says the family wanted a relaxed life to pursue both profession and passion.
Rachel has an eye for detail and market trends in this region.
Their passions soon lead to establishing a film and TV production house – .
Rachel says that since 2002 it has been involved in a variety of productions – feature film productions, television soaps, short films, music videos, corporate films, and television commercials.
With a desire to entertain local audiences they started making films for the big screen.
This includes a psychological thriller – Ek Ka Do Aur Dhoka Ek (The Dark Side of Revenge).
A cross-cultural drama – Urban Turban.
A cross-cultural comedy titled ‘Twisted Families’ that highlights disparities between the bride's and groom's families, from wealth levels to social differences and between their cultures.
A comedy-thriller Feeling Lucky was much liked by audiences.
Rachel says that for her next project – GangStar – that is scheduled for production in 2017, she is planning to cast talent from New Zealand, Australia and Fiji.
To know more about Dr Rachel Singh’s journey and vision for Indian-community, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation in SBS Hindi’s Local Talent Series.