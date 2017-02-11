So, who wants to star in a Bollywood-style film in Australia?

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Dr Rachel Singh is a highly respected in the Indian community for her variety of skills.





She is a well-known Producer, Writer and Production Designer based in New Zealand.





Now, with over a decade of film and television production experience, including feature film distribution, Rachel’s vision is to unite the Indian-Australian and Indian-New Zealand film fraternity.





She was the first one to introduce Bollywood films into the main stream cinema network across New Zealand as a distributor.





Rachel migrated to New Zealand almost 23-years ago.





She says the family wanted a relaxed life to pursue both profession and passion.











Rachel has an eye for detail and market trends in this region.





Their passions soon lead to establishing a film and TV production house – Dreamz Productions .





Rachel says that since 2002 it has been involved in a variety of productions – feature film productions, television soaps, short films, music videos, corporate films, and television commercials.





With a desire to entertain local audiences they started making films for the big screen.





This includes a psychological thriller – Ek Ka Do Aur Dhoka Ek (The Dark Side of Revenge).





A cross-cultural drama – Urban Turban.











A cross-cultural comedy titled ‘Twisted Families’ that highlights disparities between the bride's and groom's families, from wealth levels to social differences and between their cultures.





A comedy-thriller Feeling Lucky was much liked by audiences.











Rachel says that for her next project – GangStar – that is scheduled for production in 2017, she is planning to cast talent from New Zealand, Australia and Fiji.



