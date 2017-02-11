SBS Hindi

So, who wants to star in a Bollywood-style film in Australia?

SBS Hindi

Rachel Singh

Rachel Singh Source: Dr Rachel Singh - Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 February 2017 at 11:51am, updated 11 February 2017 at 3:37pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

My vision is to create a space for New Zealand-Australia-Fiji-Indian cinema, says Dr Rachel Singh.

Published 11 February 2017 at 11:51am, updated 11 February 2017 at 3:37pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dr Rachel Singh is a highly respected in the Indian community for her variety of skills.

She is a well-known Producer, Writer and Production Designer based in New Zealand.

Now, with over a decade of film and television production experience, including feature film distribution, Rachel’s vision is to unite the Indian-Australian and Indian-New Zealand film fraternity.

She was the first one to introduce Bollywood films into the main stream cinema network across New Zealand as a distributor.

Rachel migrated to New Zealand almost 23-years ago.

She says the family wanted a relaxed life to pursue both profession and passion.



Rachel has an eye for detail and market trends in this region.

Their passions soon lead to establishing a film and TV production house –
Dreamz Productions
.

Rachel says that since 2002 it has been involved in a variety of productions – feature film productions, television soaps, short films, music videos, corporate films, and television commercials.

With a desire to entertain local audiences they started making films for the big screen.

This includes a psychological thriller – Ek Ka Do Aur Dhoka Ek (The Dark Side of Revenge).

A cross-cultural drama – Urban Turban.



A cross-cultural comedy titled ‘Twisted Families’ that highlights disparities between the bride's and groom's families, from wealth levels to social differences and between their cultures.

A comedy-thriller Feeling Lucky was much liked by audiences.



Rachel says that for her next project – GangStar – that is scheduled for production in 2017, she is planning to cast talent from New Zealand, Australia and Fiji.

To know more about Dr Rachel Singh’s journey and vision for Indian-community, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation in SBS Hindi’s Local Talent Series.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023