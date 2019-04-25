Social Media giants asked by Electoral Commission to remove unauthorised advertising

A Facebook user checks out his privacy settings on the popular app Source: AAP
Published 25 April 2019 at 3:06pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
The Australian Electoral Commission has requested social media giants Facebook and Twitter take down unauthorised political advertising from an anti-Labor and pro-Adani group, SBS News can reveal. The ads were in breach of laws requiring political advertisements to identify who they are authorised and paid for by.
