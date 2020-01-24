SBS Hindi

‘Something with my muscles and Melbourne’: Sania Mirza retires from Australian Open 2020 due to calf injury

2020 Hobart International - Day 8

Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine and Sania Mirza, India celebrate during their final doubles match against Zhang Shuai & Shuai Peng of China @2020 Hobart International Source: Steve Bell/Getty Images

Published 24 January 2020 at 4:16pm, updated 24 January 2020 at 4:19pm
By Mosiqi Acharya
Sania Mirza's first Grand Slam match has ended with an early exit as she retired with a calf strain during the women's doubles first-round match at the 2020 Australian Open on Thursday.

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza has been forced to retire from her women's doubles first-round match due to a calf strain at the 2020 Australian Open.

“I actually strained it in the final last week. It just got worse in the match. It was a bad strain but I had a few days off.

“It felt ok when I went on the court but it was tough to move right. It was spasming every time I moved right. I felt like I was going to tear it pretty bad,” the star told reporters in Melbourne.

Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok were trailing 2-6, 0-1 against the Chinese pair of Xinyun Han and Lin Zhu before she retired from the match.

The 33-year-old tennis star is returning to the circuit this year after a two-year break after giving birth to her first child.

Ms Mirza was seen struggling on the court with her right calf strapped and also took a medical time out after the first set.

She had previously injured her ab muscle at the finals at Australian Open a few years ago.

“I haven’t had a muscle tear in a few years. In fact, the last time I got one was in Melbourne at the Australian Open. It is something with my muscles and Melbourne,” she chuckled.

(Inputs by Dario Castaldo)

