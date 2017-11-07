Sonal Sharma: A unique Hindi Poet in Melbourne

Sonal Sharma says, she never thought in her dreams that Indian Australian community would be such welcoming to her.











It took her few months to find the right connections and platforms to exhibit her talent but now she thinks coming to Melbourne was the right decision.











In Melbourne Sonal has also taken responsibility of a NGO called Hindi Shiksha Sangh as its Vice President, and would like to encourage second generation Indian Australians to learn Hindi as much as they can.









