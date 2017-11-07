SBS Hindi

Sonal Sharma: A unique Hindi Poet in Melbourne

Sonal Sharma, Hindi Poet, Melbourne

Published 7 November 2017 at 5:45pm, updated 7 November 2017 at 6:09pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Indian Australian Software developer Sonal Sharma is making her unique mark with her Poetic talent in Australian Hindi community.

Sonal Sharma says, she never thought in her dreams that Indian Australian community would be such welcoming to her.

It took her few months to find the right connections and platforms to exhibit her talent but now she thinks coming to Melbourne was the right decision.

In Melbourne Sonal has also taken responsibility of a NGO called Hindi Shiksha Sangh as its Vice President, and would like to encourage second generation Indian Australians to learn Hindi as much as they can.

Missing India and home is still an issue to her but she says “I write Poems when I miss home.”

