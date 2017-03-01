Southern Hemisphere’s biggest Vedic Maha Yajna in Australia

Available in other languages

Melbourne-based JET Australia Foundation is organising Southern Hemisphere’s biggest Maha Yajna – Sri Yagam – Lakshmi Maha Yajna – on Saturday 4th March 2017 at Sri Durga Temple, Rockbank.





This Maha Yajna is being organised in partnership with Sri Durga Arts, Cultural and Educational Centre.





HH Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji, considered India’s enlightened spiritual and humanitarian leader, will officiate the Maha Yajna.





HH Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji Source: HH Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji











Rampal R. Muthyala, one of the organiser and member of JET Australia Foundation – Melbourne Chapter, says that the purpose of this Maha Yagna is to pray for the peace & prosperity of Australia.





“JET Australia’s Founder His Holiness Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji along with his team of Vedic Scholars have arrives from India to perform this significant event,” adds Rampal.











Rampal R. Muthyala Source: Rampal R. Muthyala











In addition to this Maha Yajna, JET Australia Foundation is also organising a Multicultural Event on Sunday 5th March 2017.





Rampal says that this event will feature multicultural performances.





“Our purpose is to promote social cohesion and build inter cultural relationships,” adds Rampal.





It is anticipated many political leaders (Local, State and Federal level), academics and leaders of Multi-faith communities will join in the Maha Yagna.





Rampal says that they hope a few thousand people from various communities will participate in both these events for the benefit of the Australian community.





To know more about this Maha Yagna, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Rampal R. Muthyala.









