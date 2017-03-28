Spreading "Rang" of Indian Classical Dance

Nirupama & Rajendra are dancers,choreographers, producers and performers in their own right passionately working in the field of Indian classical dance for over 25 years. Their vision is of a world which can be connected through the power of dance.





As duo & heads of Abhinava Dance Company, they have traveled extensively performing to over 5 million connoisseur all over India & the world.





Their expertise is in classical dance forms like Kathak and Bharathanatyam.





The duo have carved a niche for themselves in the world of Arts as one of the most versatile and creative artists. Their works fuse styles from ethnic to modern featuring an extraordinary range of expressions from deep Indian classics to the contemporary.





They hold the highest Artist ratings THE "A" TOP grade on Indian National Television and are recipients of several Indian & International achiever's awards for their outstanding contribution to the field of Dance.













