Note: We would like to inform you that the information expressed in this interview is of general nature. This information may not be appropriate for your personal circumstances - contact your tax agent or financial advisor for clear advice on your situation.
Startups: Changing mindsets from job seeker to job creator
Representative image of a business owner hanging an open sign on the door of her new venture. Credit: filadendron/Getty Images
A successful startup story begins with good preparation, says Sameer Babbar, a business strategist and author of 'Retail Reframe: How Smart Retailers Turn Data Into Dollars'. In this podcast, he discusses some dos and don'ts before starting your own business.
