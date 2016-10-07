SBS Hindi

Staying smart online

SBS Hindi

Cyber Safety

Cyber Safety

Published 7 October 2016 at 3:01pm, updated 7 October 2016 at 3:03pm
By Olga Klepova
Source: SBS
Cyber threats posed by technological developments are often one step ahead of the users and online intelligence services.The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimates in 2014 more than 1.6 million Australians were cyber victims of personal fraud.

With cybercrime activities costing Australia more than $1 billion annually, it has become a government agenda to raise awareness and protect its community.

Interpol identifies two kinds of cybercrime, firstly advanced which are attacks against computer hardware and software.

Secondly cyber-enabled crime in which traditional crimes such as fraud, crimes against children and terrorism are transformed with the internet.

The complex and international nature of cybercrime can make it hard to predict which country, businesses or people will be targeted.

However, Technical Director in the Asia Pacific region at Context, Information, Security Richard Davies, says trends emerge with large companies.

European Union's law enforcement agency Europol has recently released an assessment of Internet Organised Crime Threat

It says that malicious attacks on public and private networks are relentless.

One of the trending cybercrimes is social engineering - a psychological manipulation.

The Europol report also notes an increase of phishing attacks that use fake links sent to people to try and steal their personal data.

When English is not your first language, understanding cybercrime can be an additional challenge.

Stas Filshtinsky recently ran cybercrime talk for a Melbourne-based Russian Jewish community group.

He says educating people is key.

If you believe some of your privacy has been breached, contact the Office of the Australian Information for assistance on 1300 363 992.

You can also check the list of current online threats and find a glossary of cyber terms on Stay Smart Online website www.staysmartonline.gov.au

