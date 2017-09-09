Story of a gangster called "Daddy"

After having a not so good run at 70mm ( Rock on 2, Kahani 2 ), Arjun Rampal returns as DADDY. Directed by Ashim Ahluwallia( National awardee for the film Miss Lovely).





Daddy starts with a promise to give you 132 minutes of gripping narration and you enter the world of DADDY with big collar shirts, long puffy hair and bell bottoms. But as you are about to connect with daddy, film loses its grip and you start looking out for popcorn and cold drink.





Nishikant Kamat as inspector Vijaykar Nitin leaves an impact and Farhan Akhtar as THE DON ( yes, you read it right ) tries to impress but Arjun Rampal as Arun Gowli is a treat to watch in every scene, every frame. I am sure his inbox will be filled with praises and applauses.





Ashim Ahluwallia creates the 80s world perfectly well with background music giving full justice to the story but a 90 minute daddy would have been strongest.



















