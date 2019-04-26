SBS Hindi

Strategic diversification is essential in a changing property market

Published 26 April 2019 at 3:15pm
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

When it comes to creating a sustainable property portfolio, investors usually approach a property purchase in a very traditional manner; they make buying decisions without fully understanding the investment alternatives. Mr Amit Jaduan, an expert in the real estate field shares some essential information.

