Students warned to be careful as they prepare for university life

Universities around the country are warning students to be mindful of their behaviour as they prepare for orientation week over the next fortnight.





The university sector's peak body, Universities Australia is developing extra resources to help students navigate the transition to tertiary study, including an online program on respectful relationships.





University orientation week - or 'O-Week' - involves a range of activities, campus tours and parties to help students familiarise themselves with their new environment and peers ahead of the academic year.





Universities Australia, the main group representing the university sector's CEO, Katriona Jackson has called on students to be respectful of others and their safety during the orientation period.





"Have a terrific time, find out all about your new university. Meet new people, but when you meet new people, if you're considering having any form of intimate relationships, you get consent first and you get it clearly."





It's a fun opportunity to make friends and join extracurricular clubs but can also present a range of potentially dangerous situations for the young people taking part.



