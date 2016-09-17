Sunglasses – A fashion accessory or necessity in Australia?

Summer is coming in Australia and sunglasses are a must!





But, are sunglasses the must-have fashion accessory or a necessity in the Australian outdoors?





A good quality pair of sunglasses can save your eyes!





Most people make their decision to buy a new pair of sunglasses based on fashion, brand, colour, and style. And some look for standards, right frames and lenses.





Dr Bala says there is a health-conscious reason behind choosing the right pair of sunglasses and people should be careful in choosing sunglasses when it comes to protecting the eyes.





“The most common cause of sun damage to your eyes is due to exposure to ultraviolet radiation. Typically known as UV, ultraviolet radiation is invisible to the human eye and is divided into three classifications: A, B and C,” adds Dr Chandra Bala.





Dr Bala says that people should be extremely careful when going out in the afternoon sun - “In the middle of the day, the sunlight’s rays are made up of an estimated 95% UVA and 5% UVB, and approximately 99% UVA and 1% UVB in the early morning and dusk.”





Dr Bala adds that both types of UV radiation can cause damage to eyes and prolonged exposure to both UV-A and UV-B radiation can lead to damage such as cataracts, macular degeneration, pingueculae and pterygia.





Apart from Slip-Slop-Slap, parents should remember that it is important to ensure that children wear appropriate and protective sunglasses from an early age.





Dr Bala says that while there is no clear scientific evidence to determine the precise amount of time your eyes should be exposed to the sun’s UV rays, but daily 2-3 hours outdoor activity is good but do not expose yourself to too much UV-A and UV-B.





To know more about the standards for sunglasses in Australia, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Sydney-based eye expert and ophthalmologist – Dr Chandra Bala.



