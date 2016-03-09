Surrogacy, a gift of motherhood!

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

A surrogacy agreement is the carrying of a pregnancy for intended parents.





There are two main types of surrogacy, gestational surrogacy and traditional surrogacy.





India has emerged as a key centre for gestational surrogacy in which a surrogate is implanted with an embryo created by IVF thus the resulting child is genetically unrelated to the surrogate.





Apart from the new developments in medical facilities in India, surrogacy in India is comparatively a low cost affair.





The Indian government has tabled the Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill in the parliament which aims to regulate the surrogacy business and will help sort out the dubious practitioners.





How will a complete ban on foreign nationals not using surrogacy facilities in India affect the Indian-Australian PIO and OCI card holders?



