SBS Hindi

Surrogacy, a gift of motherhood!

SBS Hindi

Dr Nayna Patel

Dr Nayna Patel Source: SAM PANTHAKY/AFP/GettyImages

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 March 2016 at 3:21pm, updated 14 March 2016 at 12:23pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A complete ban on foreign nationals not able to use surrogacy facilities in India will affect PIO and OCI card holders as well, says Dr Nayna Patel.

Published 9 March 2016 at 3:21pm, updated 14 March 2016 at 12:23pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A surrogacy agreement is the carrying of a pregnancy for intended parents.

There are two main types of surrogacy, gestational surrogacy and traditional surrogacy.

India has emerged as a key centre for gestational surrogacy in which a surrogate is implanted with an embryo created by IVF thus the resulting child is genetically unrelated to the surrogate.

Apart from the new developments in medical facilities in India, surrogacy in India is comparatively a low cost affair.

The Indian government has tabled the Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill in the parliament which aims to regulate the surrogacy business and will help sort out the dubious practitioners.

How will a complete ban on foreign nationals not using surrogacy facilities in India affect the Indian-Australian PIO and OCI card holders?

We talk to Dr Nayna Patel, an IVF and surrogacy specialist based in Gujarat, India.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds