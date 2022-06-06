SBS Hindi

Survey shows employees not eager to return to office anytime soon

SBS Hindi

virus office

The results showed that office staff still prefer to spend part of their week working from home. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 June 2022 at 9:57am, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:58am
By Hannah Kwon, Sean Wale
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS

Several workplaces have adopted 'hybrid working' models since the pandemic began. The Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry surveyed 88 CBD businesses and found that almost 70 per cent of respondents did not expect employees to return to the office full-time. Many Australian employees are working from home due to work-life balance issues, long commutes and the fear of contracting COVID-19 or the flu. Listen to the podcast for more details on the survey.

Published 7 June 2022 at 9:57am, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:58am
By Hannah Kwon, Sean Wale
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

New digital tool launched to aid online safety for school children

Advertisement


READ MORE

Processing parent visa applications could take nearly two decades



READ MORE

Victoria aims to help more women access digital jobs



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'