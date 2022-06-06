Survey shows employees not eager to return to office anytime soon

Published 7 June 2022 at 9:57am, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:58am
By Hannah Kwon, Sean Wale
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Several workplaces have adopted 'hybrid working' models since the pandemic began. The Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry surveyed 88 CBD businesses and found that almost 70 per cent of respondents did not expect employees to return to the office full-time. Many Australian employees are working from home due to work-life balance issues, long commutes and the fear of contracting COVID-19 or the flu. Listen to the podcast for more details on the survey.
Published 7 June 2022 at 9:57am, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:58am
By Hannah Kwon, Sean Wale
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.