Sydney Bollywood meetup Group

Published 30 October 2017 at 10:59am
By Harita Mehta
Co-administer of this group Erika says," I have visited many Indian festivals, it always struck me that whilst these festivals are big, bright, loads of fun and there is always tastiest food on offer. you'de be hard -pushed to find more than a few non- Desi visitors there. Not just Australians but people from other ethnic groups." so with this meet up the group they are trying to achieve culturally inclusion.
