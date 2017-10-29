SBS Hindi

Sydney Bollywood meetup Group

SBS Hindi

Bollywood Met up

Source: Bollywood Met up Erika

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 October 2017 at 10:59am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Co-administer of this group Erika says," I have visited many Indian festivals, it always struck me that whilst these festivals are big, bright, loads of fun and there is always tastiest food on offer. you'de be hard -pushed to find more than a few non- Desi visitors there. Not just Australians but people from other ethnic groups." so with this meet up the group they are trying to achieve culturally inclusion.

Published 30 October 2017 at 10:59am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023