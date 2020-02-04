SBS Hindi

Sydney community gathers to mourn four children killed in car crash

A man pauses near flowers placed at the scene where seven children where hit on a footpath

A man pauses near flowers placed at the scene where seven children where hit on a footpath Source: AAP

Published 4 February 2020 at 4:47pm
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Vivek Kumar
In the wake of a crash that killed four children in Sydney's north west on the weekend, road safety advocates are calling for a mandatory blood alcohol level of zero for all drivers. They say national motorist legislation reform is urgently needed to protect pedestrians and lower the road toll.

