Sydney to share spot with London in luxury house price gains next year: Survey

Published 23 July 2021 at 1:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:39pm
By Stephanie Corsetti, Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Australian property prices are showing a high demand for housing due to low interest rates and travel restrictions. A study from estate agent Knight Frank suggests Sydney will continue to see the world's strongest price gains for luxury homes next year. It said the Sydney property market will share the top spot with London in 2022.
Published 23 July 2021 at 1:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:39pm
By Stephanie Corsetti, Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.