Wage theft is now a crime in Victoria

Published 2 July 2021 at 4:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:38pm
By Biwa Kwan, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Anita Barar
Victoria has become the first jurisdiction in Australia to bring into effect laws criminalising wage theft. Coming into effect from Thursday 1 July 2021 in Victoria, it makes it a crime for an employer to deliberately underpay employees. Union and industry advocates say wage theft is far too common in Australia, and urge other states and territories to follow Victoria's lead.

