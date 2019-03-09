SBS Hindi

Sydney welcomed Air India All Women flight today

All Women Crew

Source: SBS / Harita Mehta

Published 9 March 2019 at 12:50pm, updated 11 March 2019 at 11:34am
By Harita Mehta
As of International Women's day celebration, Air India flew All Women Crew flights to 12 foreign stations and Sydney was one of them. All Women Crew flight arrived at Sydney in the morning, SBS Hindi spoke to Cabin Crew members about their experience.

