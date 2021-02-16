SBS Hindi

Tales of trials and triumphs: Success stories of 50 Indo-Australians

Book Launch Success stories of Indo_Australians

Book Launch of "Success stories of Indo_Australians" Source: Harmohan Singh Walia

Published 17 February 2021 at 11:46am, updated 14 March 2021 at 6:44pm
By Gaurav Vaishnav
The Indian community has earned itself a special place in multicultural Australia through years of hard work. Their stories need to be told, says Harmohan Walia author of the book ‘Success Stories of Indo-Australians’.

Highlights:

  • ‘Success Stories of Indo-Australians’ was launched earlier this month.This book is a compilation of success stories of 50 Australian-Indians.
  • Sydney-based Harmohan Walia has compiled the stories.
  • These stories recount the inspirational tales of 50 eminent Aussie-Indians.

Listen to the interview with Harmohan Walia:

Tales of trials and triumphs: Success stories of 50 Indo-Australians

एक किताब में उतरीं ऑस्ट्रेलिया में सफल भारतीयों की कहानियां

16/02/202107:39


Harmohan singh Walia with his book
Source: Harmohan Singh Walia


‘Success Stories of Indo-Australians,’ a compilation of stories of 50 Indians who have ascended to the highest ranks in their respective fields in Australia, was launched last week at the NSW Parliament by Hon. Jodi McKay MP, NSW Opposition Leader, Hon. Geoff Lee MP, Minister for Skills & Tertiary Education, Hon. Julia Finn MP and Mr Manish Gupta, Consulate General of India, Sydney.

