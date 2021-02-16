Tales of trials and triumphs: Success stories of 50 Indo-Australians

Highlights:

‘Success Stories of Indo-Australians’ was launched earlier this month.This book is a compilation of success stories of 50 Australian-Indians.

Sydney-based Harmohan Walia has compiled the stories.

These stories recount the inspirational tales of 50 eminent Aussie-Indians.

Listen to the interview with Harmohan Walia:

LISTEN TO एक किताब में उतरीं ऑस्ट्रेलिया में सफल भारतीयों की कहानियां SBS Hindi 16/02/2021 07:39 Play







Source: Harmohan Singh Walia





‘Success Stories of Indo-Australians,’ a compilation of stories of 50 Indians who have ascended to the highest ranks in their respective fields in Australia, was launched last week at the NSW Parliament by Hon. Jodi McKay MP, NSW Opposition Leader, Hon. Geoff Lee MP, Minister for Skills & Tertiary Education, Hon. Julia Finn MP and Mr Manish Gupta, Consulate General of India, Sydney.





