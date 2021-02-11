Their love story will melt your hearts this Valentine's Day

Key Points :





Vinod and Shanti are celebrating 61 years of marriage this Valentine’s Day

They've spent half their married life in India and half in Australia and say they have always stood by each other

Shanti has now lost her eyesight and Vinod has difficulty walking

Listen to the story in their own words:





It was 1957 when 19-year-old Vinod Mehta first saw Shanti. He still remembers how he sang a song for Shanti and her mother when they first met. It was a song from a movie called 'Devdas' that brought tears to Shanti’s eyes.





It was this first meeting was the beginning of an amazing journey that saw three generations and 64 years together.





He sang a song from the movie Devdas, after which I had tears in my eyes, says Shanti.

Vinod and Shanti's old picture Source: supplied by Vinod Mehta





This first meeting had such an effect that all Vinod wanted was to spend time with Shanti. What began as an innocent friendship soon transformed into love.





When Vinod told his parents about Shanti it was a cultural shock for them. Vinod was the son of a rich businessman in Kolkata and Shanti was from a middle-class family. His family was against their relationship, but after much persuasion when Vinod's family did not agree to the relationship, he gave them an ultimatum.





I will not marry Shanti but don’t ask me to marry anyone else, Vinod told his parents.

Vinod and Shanti with their two daughters Source: supplied by Vinod Mehta





Acceptance by in-laws

Three years later, in 1960, they got married, little realising that it was the beginning of a new struggle.





Vinod’s parents never accepted Shanti; she tried everything to make peace in the family, but nothing worked.





Then, in 1977, 17 years later, when Vinod’s parents fell ill it was Shanti who took care of them. It was then that they truly accepted Shanti.





When my father in law and mother in law got ill during the last days of their life, it was me who took care of them. I was always with them, they died in peace, said Shanti

Vinod and Shanti have seen many ups and downs in their marriage of 61 years, but they've always stood by each other. In the course of such a long journey, they say there is hardly anything that is unsaid. But when asked, if there is anything that they haven’t told each other, this is what they have to say:





"People say I love you, but till today we have not said that to each other," says Shanti.





"It is a matter of feeling, feel it, if you feel it, there is no need to say I love you," adds Vinod.





Vinod is now 84 years old, while Shanti is also around 80 years old. Shanti has now lost her eyesight and Vinod can barely walk properly.





I want to die first because I will not be able to live without Vinod I want the same because I know no one can take care of her the way I do.

But for now, they say they are happy as they have each other.





