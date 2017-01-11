Taliban claims responsibility for twin suicide bombings in Kabul

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for twin suicide bombings in Afghanistan's capital, which killed at least 30 people and wounded 80.





The blasts near the Afghan parliament in Kabul are the latest in a wave of attacks across the country - and the deadliest in several months.





In Kabul's afternoon rush hour, a man blew himself up, and then a car bomb went off, in what appears to have been a coordinated event.





Kabul Police Chief Fraidoon Obaidi says the attack was targeting a minibus carrying staff from Afghanistan's main intelligence agency.





"A suicide attacker on foot blew himself up, followed by a car bomb attack in this area which resulted in the killing and wounding of many people. Most of those killed or wounded are civilians. We are investigating the incident."





This man saw what happened.





"We heard the sound of explosion and passengers in my car said that there is an explosion. I saw a lot of smoke and I tried to drive towards my home, but police stopped us here and said we are not allowed to move forward."





Meanwhile, in the southern city of Kandahar there have been deadly blasts at the governor's guesthouse.





The United Arab Emirates ambassador was among those injured.





The UAE foreign ministry has called it a "heinous terrorist attack" and says a number of Emirati diplomats were also wounded.





Helmand province deputy police chief Colonel Gulai Khan describes how it unfolded.





"The suicide bomber first opened fire on the guard than he entered the compound and detonated himself. There is also a car full of explosives which we are defusing now."





Earlier, in Helmand province, a Taliban suicide bomber targeted a guesthouse used by an intelligence official, killing at least seven people and wounding six others.





The Kabul attack is the bloodiest to strike the capital for several months.





Among the victims are said to be many civilians, as well as parliament staff.



