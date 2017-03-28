Talk with Director Amar Kaushik

Amar Kaushik Source: Amar Kaushik
Published 28 March 2017 at 4:01pm, updated 28 March 2017 at 4:03pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Amar Kaushik's short film 'Aaba' won the prize at Berline Film Festival. This was his debut film as a director. He has experience as an assistant director and actor, known for No One Killed Jessica (2011), Ghanchakkar (2013) and Fukrey (2013). Mr. Amar Kaushik shares his bollywood journey with Harita Mehta
Published 28 March 2017 at 4:01pm, updated 28 March 2017 at 4:03pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share