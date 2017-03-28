SBS Hindi

Talk with Director Amar Kaushik

SBS Hindi

Amar Kaushik

Amar Kaushik Source: Amar Kaushik

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 March 2017 at 4:01pm, updated 28 March 2017 at 4:03pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Amar Kaushik's short film 'Aaba' won the prize at Berline Film Festival. This was his debut film as a director. He has experience as an assistant director and actor, known for No One Killed Jessica (2011), Ghanchakkar (2013) and Fukrey (2013). Mr. Amar Kaushik shares his bollywood journey with Harita Mehta

Published 28 March 2017 at 4:01pm, updated 28 March 2017 at 4:03pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023