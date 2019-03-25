You can withdraw your super:





when you turn 65 (even if you haven’t retired), or

when you reach preservation age and retire, or

under the transition to retirement rules, while continuing to work

There are also some very limited circumstances where you may be able to withdraw your super early such as compassionate grounds, severe financial hardship and certain medical conditions.





MORE INFORMATION IN THE PODCAST:





LISTEN TO Tax Talk: When can I legally take out my super? SBS Hindi 25/03/2019 05:13 Play





