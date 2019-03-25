SBS Hindi

Tax Talk: When can I legally take out my super?

اداره مالیات استرالیا

Source: AAP

Published 25 March 2019 at 3:55pm, updated 25 March 2019 at 4:16pm
Generally you can only withdraw your super when you reach preservation age and stop working.

You can withdraw your super:

  • when you turn 65 (even if you haven’t retired), or
  • when you reach preservation age and retire, or
  • under the transition to retirement rules, while continuing to work
There are also some very limited circumstances where you may be able to withdraw your super early such as compassionate grounds, severe financial hardship and certain medical conditions.

Tax Talk: When can I legally take out my super?

25/03/201905:13


For more information on the Superannuation and when you can access it legally visit ato dot gov dot au forward slash illegalearlyrelease

