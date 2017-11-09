SBS Hindi

Team India ready for Melbourne Renegade's 'Champions League tournament'

SBS Hindi

Team India : Melbourne Renegade's 'Champions League tournament'

Source: SBS Hindi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 November 2017 at 4:52pm, updated 9 November 2017 at 6:12pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

“Team India” is ready with all the fanfare and support from Indian Australian community of Melbourne. All the South Asian cricket loving expats are engaging in showdown of its own kind. Big Bash team Melbourne Renegade's has designed a 'Champions League tournament'.

Published 9 November 2017 at 4:52pm, updated 9 November 2017 at 6:12pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Melbourne is getting ready for another noisy summer of cricket, but this time it’s different.   

All the South Asian cricket loving expats are engaging in showdown of its own kind. Big Bash team Melbourne Renegade's has designed a 'Champions League tournament'.

Locally selected Teams of India, Shri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Afghanistan origin people will fight for fun and excellence in Melbourne form 12th November to 10th December.

“Team India” is ready with all the fanfare and support from Indian Australian community of Melbourne.

Team India will play with Shri Lanka in their open match on 12th November. However the most awaited match Team India Vs Team Pakistan in second half of the day will bring back the subcontinent cricket rivalry in Melbourne.

Team India Captain Ryan Ninan is an experienced cricketer with five Indian Premier League (IPL) caps behind him. He says winning is important part of the game but more than that it will inspire the next generation of Indian origin players to aspire for the highest level.

recovered_bf425b304c70aaa8b969492516f5d7f7.jpg


When questioned on free hitting of star Batsman Manny Singh, Vice-Captain Akshay Kodoth says he loves Rahul Dravid style of batting but if Manny’s hitting wins the match he will go with it.

recovered_e80e8927dd191e2dc05fd58fe34494c8.jpg


He also says there is nothing better than cricket to celebrate the unity in the Australian multicultural society.

recovered_80605111567e79db039911b9bc02be2b.jpg


It was not all easy for Team Manager Gagan Sethi. He was struggling to bring best of the resources to help this diverse “Team India.” But a shout out to Indian Australian community worked for the Team.

recovered_05ecea83c1a39b00148d9fdca11853e7.jpg


Now, a community organisation Forum for Indian Australians (FIA) has taken all the responsibility from Team Uniform to their lunch and drinks for the tournament.

recovered_4d1886a48cbba8a81086d66ce4b4ed34.jpg


Talking to SBS Hindi FIA’s representative Rishi Prabhakar said as an organisation their role is to provide support to all such initiatives to promote Indian cultural understanding in Australian society.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023