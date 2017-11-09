Team India ready for Melbourne Renegade's 'Champions League tournament'

Melbourne is getting ready for another noisy summer of cricket, but this time it’s different.





All the South Asian cricket loving expats are engaging in showdown of its own kind. Big Bash team Melbourne Renegade's has designed a 'Champions League tournament'.





Locally selected Teams of India, Shri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Afghanistan origin people will fight for fun and excellence in Melbourne form 12 th November to 10 th December.





“Team India” is ready with all the fanfare and support from Indian Australian community of Melbourne.





Team India will play with Shri Lanka in their open match on 12 th November. However the most awaited match Team India Vs Team Pakistan in second half of the day will bring back the subcontinent cricket rivalry in Melbourne.





Team India Captain Ryan Ninan is an experienced cricketer with five Indian Premier League (IPL) caps behind him. He says winning is important part of the game but more than that it will inspire the next generation of Indian origin players to aspire for the highest level.











When questioned on free hitting of star Batsman Manny Singh, Vice-Captain Akshay Kodoth says he loves Rahul Dravid style of batting but if Manny’s hitting wins the match he will go with it.











He also says there is nothing better than cricket to celebrate the unity in the Australian multicultural society.











It was not all easy for Team Manager Gagan Sethi. He was struggling to bring best of the resources to help this diverse “Team India.” But a shout out to Indian Australian community worked for the Team.











Now, a community organisation Forum for Indian Australians (FIA) has taken all the responsibility from Team Uniform to their lunch and drinks for the tournament.











Talking to SBS Hindi FIA’s representative Rishi Prabhakar said as an organisation their role is to provide support to all such initiatives to promote Indian cultural understanding in Australian society.









