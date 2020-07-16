Telugu added to NAATI's Credentialed Community Language (CCL) testing

Highlights NAATI introduces Telugu in its credentialed community language test

Anyone passing the test will be able to access 5 points towards the Permanent Residency application.

Candidates can submit CCL test applications from 22nd July 2020

"In response to requests, NAATI would like to announce that Telugu has been added in the Credentialed Community Language (CCL) Testing," NAATI authorities announced on July 15.





This announcement means people who pass the Telugu language test will be able to use 5 points towards their permanent migration application.





The Credentialed Community Language Test (CCL) is an assessment of your language abilities at a community level.





NAATI introduced the Credentialed Community Language (CCL) test in 2018 and those who pass it can obtain an additional 5 points to contribute towards the Skilled Visa Points Test.





CCL Exam determines an applicant’s ability to interpret the conversation between two speakers speaking different languages.





READ MORE Massive drop in number of invites issued for permanent residency visa







Seema Chauhan, a registered migration agent told SBS Hindi, “Australian migration system is point-based and this CCL test is generally taken by the applicants who are looking to lodge a point-based visa application.”





On successfully passing the test, applicants are awarded five bonus points.





These bonus points are also referred to as Credentialed Community Language Points.





“Potential applicants can start submitting their application from 22nd July 2020 for Telugu CCL testing. The test date is not yet announced but is understood to be in late August 2020.”





Generally, all big capital cities have test centres, however, Telugu test spots will only be opened on 30th July 2020, said Ms Chauhan.





However, Ms Chauhan says, "This test is not a professional certification. If you pass the CCL test, you are not certified to work as an interpreter or a translator."











Raja Ramesh Reddy, the president of the Telugu Association of Australia welcomed the announcement.





“Along with other state associations, we have been advocating for more than 5 years with NAATI to include Telugu in the credentialed community language (CCL) test,” Mr Reddy said.





Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for essential work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Residents in Melbourne public housing towers who need access to support and assistance should call the Housing Call Centre on 1800 961 054. If you need a translator, first call 131 450. Both services are 24/7. More information can be found here.



