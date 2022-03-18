'Temporary sponsorship should be reserved for higher-wage jobs in any occupation': a new report

Australia's temporary skilled migration program needs to be redesigned to reduce worker exploitation, according to the new Grattan Institute report - Fixing temporary skilled migration: A better deal for Australia. The report recommends a new type of worker visa should be granted to higher-paying roles. However, concerns are being raised that lower-skilled migrants may miss out as the recommended system would not be inclusive.
Published 18 March 2022 at 1:47pm
Presented by Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
