'Temporary sponsorship should be reserved for higher-wage jobs in any occupation': a new report

Visa

Source: Getty Images/James Braund

Published 18 March 2022 at 1:47pm
Presented by Natasha Kaul
Australia's temporary skilled migration program needs to be redesigned to reduce worker exploitation, according to the new Grattan Institute report - Fixing temporary skilled migration: A better deal for Australia. The report recommends a new type of worker visa should be granted to higher-paying roles. However, concerns are being raised that lower-skilled migrants may miss out as the recommended system would not be inclusive.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

