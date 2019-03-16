Tens of thousands of students call for climate action

School students take part in a climate change strike in Brisbane, Friday, March 16, 2019. A global campaign to call for urgent action on climate change. Source: AAP Image/Dan Peled
Published 16 March 2019 at 4:33pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:01pm
By Michelle Rimmer, Claudia Farhart
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Tens of thousands of Australian students had marched out the school gates and into the streets to call for more action on climate change. And while some politicians warned them against missing school, students say this is more important than anything they can learn in the classroom.
