The fight is on in Victoria - Taxi drivers versus Uber

Taxi drivers in Melbourne brought several parts of the C-B-D to a standstill on 10 May 2016.





The reason was a protest against what they call a system that's allowing ride-sharing service Uber to take over the industry.





Drivers said the ride sharing service Uber has their industry on the brink of collapse.





Victoria has an estimated 6,500 Uber drivers.





New South Wales, Western Australia, Tasmania and the A-C-T are among those to introduce legislation to regulate the burgeoning business, some offering compensation for taxi drivers.





David Singh from the representative group, Victorian Taxi Families, says Victorian drivers deserve the same. He further added that Uber isn't competing on a level playing field - "Competition is when you're both on the same platform. We're at the 100 metre line, but they're starting at the 50 metre mark. So at the moment they have no costs no overheads like we do."





Mr Singh says taxi drivers face overheads of up to 40-thousand dollars, compared to just two-thousand by their Uber counterparts.





The Essential Services Commission, an economic regulator established by the state government, added fuel to the fire last week, suggesting a new 10-dollar taxi booking fee for peak hours.





Mr Singh says it's another fee that will hurt the industry – "They think you'll get a better service with a ten dollar increase, a ten dollar surcharge. A ten dollar surcharge will kill the industry and we don't want it - we think it's unfair and un-Australian."





The taxi drivers also took their protest to the Premier's door.





Driving in a convoy to the suburb of Noble Park, the cabs blockaded Daniel Andrew's electoral office.





The drivers say this protest is only the beginning and are vowing to continue the demonstrations and blockades until the government bring in regulation for Uber in Victoria.





They are demanding Uber drivers pay a (number)plate fee of 10-thousand dollars annually, and that Uber cars be fitted with security cameras.





Premier Daniel Andrews says the legislation is currently under review - "The Minster for Public Transport is running a process engaging many different industry stakeholders, and we'll have an announcement to make once that work it done."



