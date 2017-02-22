The History of Indian Films at Oscars

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

This year 15 Indian films have been nominated for the Oscars Awards.





While we wish these films all the best, Anupam Sharma tracks the performance of Indian films at the Oscars.











Anupam informs us that several Indian films have been nominated for the Oscars in various categories in the past.





In 1958 film Mother India was nominated in the category of best foreign film, Ismail Merchant's film Creation of A Woman was nominated for the best subject of a short film, Lagaan was nominated in 2002 for the best foreign film, Little Terrorist in 2005 for best short film and so on.





Source: AAP-Mary Evans Picture Library





LAGAAN: ONCE UPON A TIME IN INDIA [IND 2001] GRACY SINGH, AAMIR KHAN Date: 2001 Source: Mary Evans Picture Library





However during this period of 89 years of the Oscar history only five Indians have received an Oscar in some category.





This year we hold very high hopes for the Australian made film Lion and Taana.





Sunny Pawar (left) and Dev Patel from the film Lion present during the 74th Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton. Source: AAP





Tune in to find out more!





Follow SBS Hindi's Facebook Page for latest discussions on films!









