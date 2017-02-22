SBS Hindi

The History of Indian Films at Oscars

Film Lagaan

Film Lagaan Source: AAP

Published 22 February 2017 at 4:36pm, updated 22 February 2017 at 6:07pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

The excitement over the Oscars is building up to a pitch among film makers, fans and stars! Film guru Anupam Sharma talks to Kumud Merani about the History of Indian Films nominated for Oscars!Strangely enough, while hardly any Indian films have been awarded at this prestigious Award Ceremony, many films made on Indian themes like Gandhi, Slumdog Millionaire and a few others have achieved the highest awards.Tune in to hear this truly interesting and well researched report.

This year 15 Indian films have been nominated for the Oscars Awards.

While we wish these films all the best, Anupam Sharma tracks the performance of Indian films at the Oscars.



Anupam informs us that several Indian films have been nominated for the Oscars in various categories in the past.

In 1958 film Mother India was nominated in the category of best foreign film, Ismail Merchant's film Creation of A Woman was nominated for the best subject of a short film, Lagaan was nominated in 2002 for the best foreign film, Little Terrorist in 2005 for best short film and so on.

Mother India
Source: AAP-Mary Evans Picture Library


LAGAAN: ONCE UPON A TIME IN INDIA [IND 2001] GRACY SINGH, AAMIR KHAN Date: 2001
LAGAAN: ONCE UPON A TIME IN INDIA [IND 2001] GRACY SINGH, AAMIR KHAN Date: 2001 Source: Mary Evans Picture Library


However during this period of 89 years of the Oscar history only five Indians have received an Oscar in some category.

This year we hold very high hopes for the Australian made film Lion and Taana.

Entertainment: 74th Golden Globe Awards
Sunny Pawar (left) and Dev Patel from the film Lion present during the 74th Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton. Source: AAP


Tune in to find out more!

