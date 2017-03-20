SBS Hindi

The Little Known Story of Rajasthan's Dal Baati Churma

Published 20 March 2017 at 3:21pm, updated 20 March 2017 at 4:22pm
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

So where did Baati really originate? This little wheat globe made of unsalted wheat, ghee and camel milk was first mentioned during the time of Bappa Rawal the founder of the kingdom of Mewar in Rajasthan. And then spreaded across the north region. Here is a little known story of Daal Baati Churma...

