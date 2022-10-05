The Saffron Groove Project: Racing towards Grammy Award

Highlights 'The Saffron Groove Project’ is an Indo-Western fusion album

Shriram Iyer has previously worked with Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej

Bobby Beebob has worked with noted Indian film composer Sandeep Chawta

Speaking with SBS Hindi, Shriram Iyer known as ‘Siyer’ and Bobby Baskaran known as Bobby Beebob told they enjoyed creating this album and everyone would enjoy listening to these melodies.



The Saffron Groove Project', is our genre-fusing collaboration, an album of original songs that entwine East and West in musical harmony. Shriram Iyer & Bobby Beebob

This album has officially been accepted as an entry to the 65th Grammy Awards in the 'Best Global Music Album' category. Additionally, two songs from the album, namely 'Deception' and 'Wings of Silence' have also been officially accepted in the 'Best Global Music Performance' category.





The Saffron Groove Project’, an Indo-Western fusion album is a collaboration by these two artists based on the different schools of music they represented – a Bollywood / IndiPop genre and Western Rock and Pop.





Shriram Iyer and Bobby Beebob ( in front) at SBS Melbourne studio Source: Supplied / Shriram Iyer



Speaking about their journey, they fondly recalled their collaboration for the song ‘Aja Phir Se’ in 2013 , which had over 2.5 million views on Youtube.





Talking about his musical journey, Bobby Beebob shared his working experience with various artists around the globe. He also narrated the famous incident of asking for one more 'take' while recording for late singer S P Balasubramanyam. This incident became a talk of the town then.





Shriram also recalled how his debut album 'Is Dhundh Mein’ was launched by none other than his mentor and noted Indian singer Shanker Mahadevan.





This album was produced by Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej.



Shriram Iyer, popularly known as ‘Siyer’ has performed in over 400 live shows and enthralled audiences across New Zealand, Australia, India, and USA. He has the privilege of working with Shanker Mahadevan, Sadhna Sargam and more





Bobby Beebob is an accomplished recording, mix, and mastering engineer. He has worked with noted Indian film composer Sandeep Chawta (known for the music of popular films Satya and Ashoka The Great. Chawta calls Bobby his ‘Guru’) and has recorded for legendary S P Balasubramanyam.





The album 'The Saffron Groove Project' consists of six tracks that cover themes of love, heartbreak, hope, ambition, inspiration, memories, betrayal…and more. The songs are a combination of pop and ballad-style renditions fused with Indian classical and popular music culture from India.





***





