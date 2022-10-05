SBS Hindi

The Saffron Groove Project: Racing towards Grammy Award

SBS Hindi

The SaffronGrooveProject-

composer Bobby Beebob (Left) and singer Shriram Iyer of the Saffron Groove Project Source: Supplied / Shriram Iyer

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 October 2022 at 7:42pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Siyer, an Australian singer-songwriter has worked with two-time Grammy winner, and an Australian music producer and singer-songwriter Bobby Beebob has vast experience working with maestros across the globe. The duo is racing for the nomination of this year’s Grammy Award.

Published 5 October 2022 at 7:42pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • 'The Saffron Groove Project’ is an Indo-Western fusion album
  • Shriram Iyer has previously worked with Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej
  • Bobby Beebob has worked with noted Indian film composer Sandeep Chawta
Speaking with SBS Hindi, Shriram Iyer known as ‘Siyer’ and Bobby Baskaran known as Bobby Beebob told they enjoyed creating this album and everyone would enjoy listening to these melodies.
The Saffron Groove Project', is our genre-fusing collaboration, an album of original songs that entwine East and West in musical harmony.
Shriram Iyer & Bobby Beebob
This album has officially been accepted as an entry to the 65th Grammy Awards in the 'Best Global Music Album' category. Additionally, two songs from the album, namely 'Deception' and 'Wings of Silence' have also been officially accepted in the 'Best Global Music Performance' category.

Advertisement
The Saffron Groove Project’, an Indo-Western fusion album is a collaboration by these two artists based on the different schools of music they represented – a Bollywood / IndiPop genre and Western Rock and Pop.

Shriram Iyer and Bobby Beebob
Shriram Iyer and Bobby Beebob ( in front) at SBS Melbourne studio Source: Supplied / Shriram Iyer

Speaking about their journey, they fondly recalled their collaboration for the song ‘Aja Phir Se’ in 2013 , which had over 2.5 million views on Youtube.

Talking about his musical journey, Bobby Beebob shared his working experience with various artists around the globe. He also narrated the famous incident of asking for one more 'take' while recording for late singer S P Balasubramanyam. This incident became a talk of the town then.

Shriram also recalled how his debut album 'Is Dhundh Mein’ was launched by none other than his mentor and noted Indian singer Shanker Mahadevan.

This album was produced by Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej.
Shriram Iyer, popularly known as ‘Siyer’ has performed in over 400 live shows and enthralled audiences across New Zealand, Australia, India, and USA. He has the privilege of working with Shanker Mahadevan, Sadhna Sargam and more

Bobby Beebob is an accomplished recording, mix, and mastering engineer. He has worked with noted Indian film composer Sandeep Chawta (known for the music of popular films Satya and Ashoka The Great. Chawta calls Bobby his ‘Guru’) and has recorded for legendary S P Balasubramanyam.

The album 'The Saffron Groove Project' consists of six tracks that cover themes of love, heartbreak, hope, ambition, inspiration, memories, betrayal…and more. The songs are a combination of pop and ballad-style renditions fused with Indian classical and popular music culture from India.

***

Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter.


LISTEN TO
From desk tapping to Grammy Award - Tabla maestro Sandeep Das image

“I am honoured and this award is for everyone who appreciates music, the culture of its country, it is a victory for you all, too” tabla maestro Sandeep Das said while speaking with SBS Hindi.

SBS Hindi

20/02/201912:36
LISTEN TO
Multitalented Singer S P Balasubrahmanayam image

गायक एस.पी. बालासुब्रमण्यम की आवाज़ , वह रूमानी आवाज थी जिसने देश भर में संगीत के शौकीनों का मन मोह लिया था।

SBS Hindi

05/10/202010:00
LISTEN TO
Meet the singer Ustad Rashid Khan who sang the hit number 'Aaoge Jab Tum' image

Ustad Rashid Khan shares how he liked the song 'Aaoge Jab Tum' when he first heard it but never thought it would become so popular.

SBS Hindi

15/03/201914:38
Share

Latest podcast episodes

New South Wales Emergency Services Minister says that rainfall increases the risk of flash flooding.

SBS Hindi News 05 October 2022: New South Wales put on potential flash flood alert

Founder & Director, Saroni Roy Foundation, Creator & Producer, MAHATMA Peace Symposium.jpg

'Gandhi Jayanti' hosted for the first time at New South Wales Parliament

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India report: Indian PM Modi discusses Ukraine conflict with President Zelenskyy

visa9.jpg

New migrant report calls for six-month processing of all visas as wait times balloon