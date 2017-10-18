SBS Hindi

The story of Yugpurush

Published 18 October 2017 at 5:19pm, updated 20 October 2017 at 1:45am
By Harita Mehta
The story of a saint who inspired Mahatma Gandhi has been performed more than 800 times in many different languages covering 250 different cities across the world. Dr Dhaval Ghelani talks about the relationship between Mahatma and his mentor, Shrimad Rajchandraji with Harita Mehta

