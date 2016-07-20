SBS Hindi

Thekua - Bihari Sweet

Thekua

Thekua Source: Satish Gupta

Published 20 July 2016 at 6:21pm
By Kumud Merani
It's Winter! Are you craving some sweet comfort food?Here's a recipe for a Bihari sweet called Thekua or Khajuria.

THEKUA

(also known as Khajuria)

 

Cooking time 30 minutes. Serves 4 persons.

 

Ingredients:

·1 cup Gur (jaggery)

·½ cup water

·2 cups Atta flour (wholemeal wheat flour)

·½ cup desiccated coconut

·3 tabs Desi ghee

·½ tsp green cardamom powder

·Oil for deep frying

 

Method

Heat ½ cup water in a non-stick pan. Add Gur and heat slowly so that Gur is fully dissolved. Keep cooking till the syrup thickens. Then strain the syrup and keep aside in a sauce pan.

 

Place the Atta flour, desiccated coconut and cardamom powder in a mixing bowl. Mix the dry materials. Then knead with water to make stiff dough. Divide the dough into equal pieces. Make a ball of each portion and roll into a round disk about 4 to 5 cm. Deep fry till golden brown on both sides. Transfer to the syrup and let the syrup soak in.

 

Store in an airtight glass jar and serve with morning or afternoon tea.

 





