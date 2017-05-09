Therapeutic Value of Rudraksh

Rudraksh Beads Source: Getty Images
Published 9 May 2017 at 6:51pm, updated 9 May 2017 at 6:53pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Most Indians are aware of the Cultural and Spiritual significance of the Rudraksh beads. Vaidya Khushdil Chokshi and Vaidya Alaap Antani tell us about the medicinal properties of Rudraksha. Remember that no medicines should be taken without consulting a Doctor or Vaidya.
Published 9 May 2017 at 6:51pm, updated 9 May 2017 at 6:53pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share