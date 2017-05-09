SBS Hindi

Therapeutic Value of Rudraksh

Rudraksh Beads

Rudraksh Beads Source: Getty Images

Published 9 May 2017
By Kumud Merani


Most Indians are aware of the Cultural and Spiritual significance of the Rudraksh beads. Vaidya Khushdil Chokshi and Vaidya Alaap Antani tell us about the medicinal properties of Rudraksha. Remember that no medicines should be taken without consulting a Doctor or Vaidya.

