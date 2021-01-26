SBS Hindi

This Australia Day, 'we are one and free'

SBS Hindi

Group of people waving Australian flags

Indians emerge as the second largest recipients of permanent residency grants in 2020-2021. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 January 2021 at 11:08am, updated 26 January 2021 at 2:04pm
By Vrishali Jain
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS

This 26th January, Australia sings the changed national anthem. The second line of ‘Advance Australia Fair’ is now changed to ‘We are One and Free’ as opposed to its earlier version, ‘We are Young and Free’. The change was made to acknowledge the history and cultural significance of the First Nations People.

Published 26 January 2021 at 11:08am, updated 26 January 2021 at 2:04pm
By Vrishali Jain
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
The change in the national anthem came into effect on the first day of 2021.  Prime Minister Morrison said, " this change takes away nothing but adds on much." He said this change reflects the plurality of the nation.

 

Advertisement
Key Highlights:-

  • This Australia Day, the nation will sing the changed anthem together for the first time
  • First Nations People generally have welcomed this change
  • The change was made to acknowledge the histories of the First Nations People
 Listen to this interview here:-

LISTEN TO
This Australia Day, 'we are one and free' image

This Australia Day, 'we are one and free'

SBS Hindi

26/01/202105:30


Rosemary Narrurlu Plummer and Sid Vashist
Sid Vashist and NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner having conversation with Rosemary Plummer Source: Supplied


“I commend the important decision made by Australian Government. Words are very powerful, and changing ‘Young and Free’ to ‘One and Free’ acknowledges Australia’s ancient history and contemporary multiculturalism,” says Rosemary Narrurlu Plummer, an Elder from Tenant Creek, who has received the Medal of Order of Australia for her outstanding contributions to the community and literature.

In a written conversation with SBS Hindi, Ms Plummer further said, “This very simple change is a significant step towards healing the hurt that came with colonization and working towards a shared future.”

 

Rosemary with NT Administrator, Honourable Vicki O’Halloran AO
Rosemary with NT Administrator, Honourable Vicki O’Halloran AO Source: Supplied


Sidhant Vashist
is an Indian Australian Councillor from Northern Territory.

His love for the culture and traditions of the First Nations people made him move to the NT in the first place. He adds on to Ms Plummer’s views saying this is a much welcome change and this should now become a precursor to more serious conversations around the representation of the community.

READ MORE

‘We are here for people, to serve the people’: Australian of the Year finalist Dr Dinesh Palipana



Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


"
NITV presents
a selection of dedicated programming, special events and news highlights with a focus on encouraging greater understanding of Indigenous Australian perspectives on 26 January. Join the conversation #AlwaysWasAlwaysWillBe"

Subscribe to SBS Hindi daily news updates for free. Get news, articles and podcasts delivered straight to your Facebook messenger. Send the word “News” to our inbox now.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists