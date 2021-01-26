This Australia Day, 'we are one and free'

The change in the national anthem came into effect on the first day of 2021. Prime Minister Morrison said, " this change takes away nothing but adds on much." He said this change reflects the plurality of the nation.











This Australia Day, the nation will sing the changed anthem together for the first time

First Nations People generally have welcomed this change

The change was made to acknowledge the histories of the First Nations People

Sid Vashist and NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner having conversation with Rosemary Plummer Source: Supplied





“I commend the important decision made by Australian Government. Words are very powerful, and changing ‘Young and Free’ to ‘One and Free’ acknowledges Australia’s ancient history and contemporary multiculturalism,” says Rosemary Narrurlu Plummer, an Elder from Tenant Creek, who has received the Medal of Order of Australia for her outstanding contributions to the community and literature.





In a written conversation with SBS Hindi, Ms Plummer further said, “This very simple change is a significant step towards healing the hurt that came with colonization and working towards a shared future.”











Rosemary with NT Administrator, Honourable Vicki O’Halloran AO Source: Supplied





Sidhant Vashist is an Indian Australian Councillor from Northern Territory.





His love for the culture and traditions of the First Nations people made him move to the NT in the first place. He adds on to Ms Plummer’s views saying this is a much welcome change and this should now become a precursor to more serious conversations around the representation of the community.











