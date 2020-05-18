This Australian university has started a free, on-campus food bank

Highlights Central Queensland University's Melbourne campus launches Food Relief Program

Students can avail cooked food (veg/non-vegetarian), pantry items, and fresh produce every week

Program benefits students and their families/housemates

CQUniversity's Melbourne campus has teamed up with social enterprises to put free food on the table for thousands of hard-hit students.





The initiative has helped hundreds like Daksh Prajapati, an international student from India who lost his income due to the COVID-19 outbreak.





"Before the pandemic forced everything to shut down, I was very comfortable and was enjoying studying at Central Queensland University," Mr Prajapati told SBS Hindi.





"I was working part-time and would earn enough to support my daily expenses.





"But when I lost my job in March I had no income and my parents were not able to send me money due to difficult circumstances back home.





“It was like me and my housemates had almost nothing in our groceries. And our bank account showed $70 after paying our rent.





"We didn’t know what to do and whom to ask for help," Mr Prajapati says.





However, a message from his University changed everything for him.





Source: Supplied





"When I reached university campus after almost six weeks, I was surprised to see that they had arranged cooked meals, fresh veggies, and pantry items to take home not only for me but also for my housemates," Mr Prajapati told SBS Hindi.





READ MORE These community organisations are helping international students with ready-to-eat meals and grocery kits







Melbourne-based Lara Carton, the Associate Vice-Chancellor, Victoria region for Central Queensland University told SBS Hindi, “We have partnered with two charity organisations SecondBite & FareShare to deliver CQUniversity Melbourne’s Food Relief Program to assist our students during COVID-19 pandemic lockdown crisis."





Source: Supplied





"Students can pick the whole week's worth of cooked meals like butter chicken and lasagne, pantry items like Atta-dal (flour-lentils) and fresh produce like veggies.





“Students have to register their interest with the university 2-3 days before picking these items, as we have arranged for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food,” she explains.





The food pickups are available on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from CQ University's Melbourne campus, she said.





“We have established a makeshift store with freezers at the campus so that we can welcome our students and ensure their wellbeing.”





Source: Supplied





Ritesh Chugh, a senior lecturer in the Information Systems department with CQ university, who is volunteering his time to assist in the university's food relief program says, “We have enough food for you and your family please do not hesitate to come to uni campus and pick your share of food items.”





“I have been teaching online for the last few weeks and was concerned reading about international students in the news.”





When the University announced this program I put my hand up to volunteer and believe me it’s one of the most fulfilling work I have been involved in," he says.











