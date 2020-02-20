This Made-in-India smart-tech device is helping batsmen take their performance to next level

Highlights Shikhar Dhawan is the Brand Ambassador for the product

Winner of 2017 Indian Game changer competition award

Kookaburra has announced its partnership with StanceBeam

An award-winning device - StanceBeam Striker provides a lot of data and analytics per shot and session such as bat speed, swing analysis, power factor, shot efficiency, etc all in real-time via a mobile app.





It can be called a revolution in the cricket world.





“It gives real-time data on video which helps batsman for example to improve their back lift or downswing angle and speed," Arminder Thind, founder and CEO of StanceBeam told SBS Hindi .





"It is like your personal coach. You can now benchmark that and tell them which direction you should be going. It measures shot efficiency/power to hit the shots, how many shots one has played in the air and how many on the ground in a session.”





StanceBeam, an Internet of Things (IoT) device has been conceptualised, designed and manufactured in Bangalore, India.





It is a small sensor device that fits onto the end of the handle of a cricket bat.





It provides personalised and real-time performance data via App to players and coaches to help improve the game.





It is lightweight around 10gm device, which can be fitted on any kind of bat.





Mr Thind added the data decodes the pointing direction of the bat when the batsman’s backlift starts.





"For example, towards the first slip or second slip, players can now go through their matches, observe their every move in slow motion and make notes to get better with this instant cutting-edge analysis of their game," he said.





StanceBeam Striker placed on a cricket bat Source: Kookaburra Cricket / StanceBeam





So could this also help players to have a quick analysis with their coach to review their previous session during a lunch break or end of a session?





“Yes, but mostly players use it in their practice sessions,” said Mr Thind.





“A quick review and comparison feature can help coach identify some points with a player like how a player is facing a particular bowler to a position of the bat, angle, etc.”





He added that this device gives them an exact target to work on.





For example, players can now see a number for speed of their bat for a shot. Accordingly, they can improvise.





“So it is a great tool for players as well as for their coaches. It provides insight into the technique as well as the instant feedback to improve the performance.”





Listen to the podcast:





Kookaburra, an Australian sports equipment company known for its innovation in cricket provided inputs in product development and has a distribution agreement with StanceBeam.





Being a passionate sports person (Marathon runner and cyclist) Mr Thind with his brother Mr Ishwinderpal believe in the future of sports-driven technology.





They brainstormed the product identifying the challenges for data analysis, which were slow, and time-consuming.





“Though the performance analysis is available, it is in a kind of a lab environment. You have to watch the videos whereas this is in real-time and instant,” said Mr Thind.





Mr Thind pitched about this technology of instant 360-degree batting performance analysis during Batsmen's practice sessions for 'The Game Changers Sports Start-up program' in 2017.





With events in Australia, India, Europe (Netherlands) and the UK, the program provides opportunities to pitch at Sports Tech World Series Conferences and Startups Days.



