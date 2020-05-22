This young boy stepped out despite lockdown to feed starving and dehydrated stray animals

When restaurants and cafes shut and people were forced into lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic in India, a young man in Mumbai ventured out every day to feed cats and dogs who were going without food.





Twenty-one-year-old Sagun Bhatjiwale, a fourth-year student at Mumbai Veterinary College clearly loves and cares for stray animals.





"These animals are very intelligent," he told SBS Hindi.





"When I went out to feed them, for the first two or three days they were a bit scared, thereafter when they knew I am there to feed them, they used to wait for our car. That was a wonderful moment for us.”





Not only does Sagun feed them rice and milk or dog food if available, but he also gives them medication if necessary.





“Most of these animals are suffering from dehydration as the temperatures in Mumbai have reached 42 degrees celsius - 90 per cent of their problems arise from dehydration,” Sagun adds.





A love for animals was instilled in this young student’s mind since childhood by his parents.





"That’s the reason why I took to studying veterinary medicine. My life would be incomplete without these animals,” Sagun concludes.





