SBS Hindi

This young boy stepped out despite lockdown to feed starving and dehydrated stray animals

SBS Hindi

Sagun Bhatjiwale looking after strays

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 May 2020 at 3:18pm, updated 26 May 2020 at 1:11pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

A young animal lover in the Indian city of Mumbai has risked quarantine restrictions by venturing out in the streets to feed starving stray animals. In temperatures soaring to 42 degrees celsius, Sagun Bhatjiwale feeds animals dying of hunger and dehydration.

Published 22 May 2020 at 3:18pm, updated 26 May 2020 at 1:11pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
When restaurants and cafes shut and people were forced into lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic in India, a young man in Mumbai ventured out every day to feed cats and dogs who were going without food.

Twenty-one-year-old Sagun Bhatjiwale, a fourth-year student at Mumbai Veterinary College clearly loves and cares for stray animals. 

Shagun Bhatjiwale
Source: Supplied


"These animals are very intelligent," he told SBS Hindi.

"When I went out to feed them, for the first two or three days they were a bit scared, thereafter when they knew I am there to feed them, they used to wait for our car. That was a wonderful moment for us.”

READ MORE

Plight of 500,000 autorickshaw drivers as lockdown halts income



Not only does Sagun feed them rice and milk or dog food if available, but he also gives them medication if necessary.

“Most of these animals are suffering from dehydration as the temperatures in Mumbai have reached 42 degrees celsius - 90 per cent of their problems arise from dehydration,” Sagun adds.

A love for animals was instilled in this young student’s mind since childhood by his parents.

"That’s the reason why I took to studying veterinary medicine. My life would be incomplete without these animals,” Sagun concludes.

Sagun Bhatjiwale
Source: Supplied


People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits. 

Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store. 

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
 



Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

SBS Hindi News 07 January 2023: Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts