SBS Hindi

TIPS TO STAY SAFE ON AUSTRALIAN BEACH

SBS Hindi

AAP - Dave Hunt

AAP - Dave Hunt

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 February 2014 at 5:24pm, updated 19 April 2016 at 11:36am
By Savita Soni
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Life Saving Victoria is going to run free Beach Safety Sessions with main focus on the migrant communities. There will be some sessions in Melbournes Williamstown and Altona beaches in March/April, provided that there are sufficient participants to attend. Victoria Police will be there to listen to community issues/concerns. Anyone can register to get this vital information. Tune in for more information.

Published 25 February 2014 at 5:24pm, updated 19 April 2016 at 11:36am
By Savita Soni
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds