TIPS TO STAY SAFE ON AUSTRALIAN BEACH

Published 25 February 2014 at 5:24pm, updated 19 April 2016 at 11:36am
By Savita Soni
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Life Saving Victoria is going to run free Beach Safety Sessions with main focus on the migrant communities. There will be some sessions in Melbournes Williamstown and Altona beaches in March/April, provided that there are sufficient participants to attend. Victoria Police will be there to listen to community issues/concerns. Anyone can register to get this vital information. Tune in for more information.
