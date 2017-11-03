Tumhari Sulu - Sari Wali Bhabhi is ready to hit the screen

Speaking with SBS Hindi, Ms Vidya Balan said that it was a very comfortable set up for the film shoot. She said that though she hardly had any connection with Neha Dhupia before this film but they got along like a fire. “… Neha is such a ‘ gundi’ but I am a bigger gundi than her … so we matched each other …” she bursted out laughing.





As she said that it didn't take long for her and Manav Kaul working together comfortably.











Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul in the Film - Tumhari Sulu Source: Mind Blowing Films











Tumhari Sulu is Suresh Triveni's directorial debut. But Vidya did not had any doubts about his ability.





This film was first suggested to her by his brother in law. She said, “ … this was the first time when he had suggested me to look into this story. And I have a great trust for him. So I was sure, it must be the right story. Of course, when I read the plot, there was no doubt….”











Film Poster - Tumhari Sulu Source: Mind Blowing Films











Vidya returns to RJ job after nearly a decade post Munna bhai. There is a difference here. “… here I am a night RJ, so the expectations from the listeners are different … even I have grown up post Munna bhai days …”





Re Hawa Hawaii song, she said that it was quite strange offer at first go. She loves the song and is an ardent fan of Sridevi. When this song was talked about including into the film, she was a little hesitant at first, “ … but I was at ease when told that it is not about redoing the song rather, enjoying the song in a party. So I just enjoyed the mood. I have always been dancing on this song in any case…”





And the ‘Sari wali bhabhi – Sulu’ with her deep and seductive voice mesmerizes us with her laughter and easy going conversation.





And yes, she did remind the release date of her film ‘Tumhari Sulu” in her deep, seductive voice.





Vidya Balan in Film Tumhari Sulu Source: Mind Blowing Films





---





TUMHARI SULU directed by Suresh Triveni is due for17 November 2017 release. Staring Vidya Balan, Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia, this film is produced by Bhushan Kumar.





Synopsis: Happy-go-lucky Sulochana (fondly known as Sulu), a suburban Mumbai housewife, lives with her husband, Ashok, a sales manager in a traditional company that sells uniforms, and their 11-year-old son, Pranav





In an unexpected turn of events, she lands a job of an RJ (radio jockey). She is no ordinary RJ for she is made to anchor a night show, which involves chatting with peculiars, strangers and lonely souls.





Seasoned with music, humour and quirk, Tumhari Sulu witnesses the everyday grit of a housewife, a marriage put to test and a world that struggles to see the beauty of a so-called 'simple, ordinary life'.





***









