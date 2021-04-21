SBS Hindi

Tumko Na Bhool Payenge - Shokh Haseena Geeta Bali

SBS Hindi

Geeta Bali

Source: Public Domain/D. D. Kashyap

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 April 2021 at 12:54pm
Presented by Katyayani
Source: SBS

Bringing you the memories of one of the most expressive and vivacious Hindi film stars Geeta Bali. She left the world at a young age but went on to become immortal.

Published 21 April 2021 at 12:54pm
Presented by Katyayani
Source: SBS
Geeta Bali the gazelle eyed beauty started her career as a child artist at the age of 12. She bagged a role in Bawre Nain with Raj Kapoor and little did she realize that he would become her future brother-in-law.

  • Geeta Bali began her career as a child artist.
  • She acted in films with Raj Kapoor and Prithviraj Kapoor before meeting Shammi Kapoor.
  • She met Shammi Kapoor on the sets of Coffee House and they went on to tie the knot in 1953.
In a career spanning just ten years Geeta Bali acted in 70 films and left an undeniable mark of her charm on the film industry. She got married to Shammi Kapoor in 1955. They had a happy life for just ten years as Geeta Bali died of severe small pox in 1965.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists