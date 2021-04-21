Tumko Na Bhool Payenge - Shokh Haseena Geeta Bali

Geeta Bali the gazelle eyed beauty started her career as a child artist at the age of 12. She bagged a role in Bawre Nain with Raj Kapoor and little did she realize that he would become her future brother-in-law.





Geeta Bali began her career as a child artist.

She acted in films with Raj Kapoor and Prithviraj Kapoor before meeting Shammi Kapoor.

She met Shammi Kapoor on the sets of Coffee House and they went on to tie the knot in 1953.