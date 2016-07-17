SBS Hindi

Turkey- Gulen Being Accused By President

Turkish Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen

Turkish Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen Source: AAP

Published 17 July 2016
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

As Turkish authorities round up thousands of suspected coup plotters, President Tayyip Recip Erdogan is accusing followers of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen of being behind Friday's coup attempt. Turkish authorities have accused Mr Gulen of seeking to establish "a state within a state" in Turkey. But his supporters insist he is committed to democratic reform and interfaith dialogue.

