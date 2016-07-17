Turkey- Gulen Being Accused By President

Turkish Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen Source: AAP
Published 17 July 2016 at 7:21pm, updated 17 July 2016 at 8:50pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As Turkish authorities round up thousands of suspected coup plotters, President Tayyip Recip Erdogan is accusing followers of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen of being behind Friday's coup attempt. Turkish authorities have accused Mr Gulen of seeking to establish "a state within a state" in Turkey. But his supporters insist he is committed to democratic reform and interfaith dialogue.
Published 17 July 2016 at 7:21pm, updated 17 July 2016 at 8:50pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share