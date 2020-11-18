Two new short films throw light on domestic violence related to dowry abuse

Highlights Two videos have been created addressing the issue of dowry abuse within the sub-continent community.

The short films are an initiative of the NSW Police Force.

The short films Migrant Bride and Aussie Victim were produced and directed by Pankaj Upadhyay and Taufeeq Ahmed Sheikh along with a voluntary unit of cast and crew.

The films Migrant Bride and Aussie Victim are a work of fiction based on real-life incidents.





Premiered recently, they address the growing concerns around dowry abuse in the sub-continent communities.





The two short films have been produced and directed by two young Indians, Taufeeq Ahmed Sheikh and Pankaj Upadhyay along with a team of volunteers and with the support and co-operation of the NSW Police Force.





The filmmakers say, “In essence, every character is responsible either partly or entirely to be in the situation they find themselves in, and as unfortunate as it may sound the onus of taking action in situations like these remains on the victim.”





Source: Harmohan Singh Walia





“The films attempt to encourage the victims of domestic violence in general and dowry violence specifically to stand up for themselves and explore every opportunity available at their disposal while at the same time aspires to serve as a reference point for NSW Police Force to be able to achieve the complexities the menace of dowry entails.”





Lastly, these films are an appeal to the legislation of NSW and lawmakers alike, to make dowry an Illegal practice and push it to be recognized as a crime nationally.





Source: Harmohan Singh Walia





SBS Hindi spoke to the Director of Photography and Editor Pankaj Upadhyay, and the Screenplay writer, lyricist, and Director Taufeeq Ahmed Sheikh.





Mr Upadhyay says, “There are laws on a very diluted level in NSW but it’s not present in the form of legislation. It’s a very sensitive topic which Taufeeq has portrayed beautifully through his, scripting, screenplay, and dialogues. To top it we acquired some passionate theatre actors to participate and the short films have been most appreciated.”





Source: Harmohan Singh Walia





Taufeeq adds, “We can only keep trying, and cannot foretell if legislative changes will come about. A lot of work has been done by the NSW Police and other not for profit organizations for domestic violence, but domestic violence related to dowry is a very complex matter and the NSW Police Force too wanted to understand the issue thoroughly. Once this is presented to the community, legislation, and law enforcement, then NSW too may realize the need for it like Victoria.”





Source: Harmohan Singh Walia





The basic message the films give out is, domestic violence in any form or shape should never be acceptable in any culture or civilization. Victims need to reach out and all their information will be confidential.





Where to seek help?

Family and domestic violence support:





If you are in immediate danger, call 000





1800 Respect national helpline : 1800 737 732





Women's Crisis Line : 1800 811 811





Men's Referral Service : 1300 766 491





Lifeline (24-hour crisis line): 131 114





Indian (Sub-continent) Crisis & Support Agency





